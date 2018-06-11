Infant dies after being left in hot car for four hours in North Carolina

A North Carolina family is grieving after the death of a seven-month-old baby in a hot car.

Members of the Mussa family from Raleigh left a seven-month-old in the family car Friday and no one knew the child was missing.

When the mom, dad, aunt and older brother went inside their home, it wasn't until four hours later they all realized the infant was still in the car.

The father finally asked for the baby and shortly afterward found him dead in the car.

The family tried to do CPR while calling 911, but it was too late.

Authorities have not determined if charges will be filed in this case.