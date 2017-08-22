Injured boy's stolen donation money returned to Tug Fest organizers

Tug Fest 2017 worked to raise money to donate to a local boy who is recovering from a traumatic brain injury, but the money was stolen from the festival. However, Tug Fest organizers have announced that the money has been returned.

On August 13, Tug Fest President Kari Long wrote in a Facebook post that a Ziplock bag containing CooperStrong bracelets and the money from their sale had been stolen off of a festival merchandise table. The bracelets were being sold to raise money for 5-year-old Cooper Drudge and his family.

Cooper is recovering from traumatic injury after he fell from a two-story window to onto a concrete driveway in June. He suffered a skull fracture, several fractures to his spine, and a stroke on the left side of his brain. He received life-saving surgery, but he is still going through extensive rehabilitation.

Long pleaded with the public on Facebook for the donations to be returned, writing, "If you are the person who took the bag, please return it to us...no questions asked."

On Monday, August 21, Long announced that the donations had been returned. She posted on Facebook that she had received a package in the mail that didn't have a return address. When she opened the package, she found the original bracelet bag and the donation money.

Even though there weren't any clues as to who sent the package, Long was appreciative to have the donations back.

"To the person who sent this package back. THANK YOU! You will never know how much Cooper's family needs this! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" she wrote.

Over the course of the time the donation money was missing, several members of the community pulled together to raise even more to replace the missing funds. There is also a GoFundMe page set up for the family that has raised over $6,000.

To follow Cooper's recovery from his injuries, visit the Cooperstrong Facebook Page.