Inmate assaults Henry County correctional officer

On June 22, 2018, at 2:15AM, inmate Cameron Edwards of Mount Pleasant, Iowa struck a correctional officer.

Cameron was in the process of being booked in on other charges that he had received from another incident. While in the process of being booked into the jail, Cameron struck the Correctional Officer in the temple area of his head.

After this incident, Cameron was charged with Interference with Corrections Official Causing Bodily Injury, two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree for threats made towards a Correctional Officer and a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy.