Iowa Correction's Officers and local police are asking for your help finding Antione Lamont Glenn.

Glenn, convicted of 2nd Degree Robbery in Scott County, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Facility/OWI Center this afternoon.

He is a 43-year-old black male who is 5'9" and 214 pounds.

He has been at the work release facility since November 28, 2017.

Anyone with information on where Glenn could be should contact local police.