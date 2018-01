24-year-old Arthur Keith Lobley has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center as required Friday morning, Jan. 19.

Lobley is a black male, 6'0" tall and weighs 159 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Lobley is convicted of two counts of robbery 2nd degree in Scott County.

Anyone with information on Lobley's whereabouts is encouraged to contact local police.