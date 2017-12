A 39-year-old inmate on work release has failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility as required.

Felix Gomez, convicted of domestic abuse assault and a sex offender violation, was supposed to report back on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Gomez is a white Hispanic male, 5'8" and weighs about 258 pounds, and was admitted to the work release facility on Nov. 1, 2017.

Persons with information on Gomez's whereabouts should contact local police.