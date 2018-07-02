Inmate punches officer at Iowa Medical Classification Ctr.

A staff member was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 1, 2018, around 8 p.m., a correctional officer was working at his post when he gave a directive to an inmate, who refused to follow the order. As the officer repeated the directive, the inmate began to approach him in an aggressive manner. Another inmate tried to intervene, but the aggressive inmate threw hot coffee on the inmate who was trying to help.

At that point, the correctional officer and the aggressive inmate became involved in a physical altercation. As the officer tried to subdue the inmate, the officer was punched in the face. Additional staff members responded, and two officers were also bitten by the inmate during the struggle. They were finally able to bring the inmate under control.

Everyone involved was treated by medical staff and found to have no major injuries.

The incident is still being investigated.