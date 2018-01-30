Inquests to be rescheduled in Rockford officer's, motorist's deaths

Northern Illinois authorities say inquests will be rescheduled in the deaths of a Rockford police officer and a motorist.

Officer Jaimie Cox may have been struck and killed by a truck driven by Eddie Patterson, who was fatally shot. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz had said an inquest for Cox would be Wednesday and Patterson on Friday. But on Monday Hintz said he's waiting for reports from prosecutors. New inquest dates haven't been set.

Inquests may be convened when someone's death was under suspicious, violent or criminal circumstances. A jury decides the cause and manner of death.

Authorities say Patterson's driver's license was revoked and Cox may have pulled him over after noticing license plates didn't match the vehicle.

Cox was found near the truck and pronounced dead at a hospital. Patterson's body was inside the truck.