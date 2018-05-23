Instagram rolls out new 'muting' feature for users

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that helps users manage what they see and how much time they spend on the app.

The social network has just introduced a function that allows users to mute accounts.

Users can continue to follow selected accounts without seeing their posts all the time.

The accounts won't know they've been muted and users can unmute them at any time.

The muting feature gives users an opportunity to better control what they see regardless of what they've liked.

Instagram is also testing a feature that will alert users when they've seen all the posts from the previous 48 hours.

