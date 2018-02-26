Instant Pot multi-cookers receiving reports of melting damage to product

Instant Pot is in hot water over reports of melted multicookers.

In a Facebook post, Instant Pot says it has received "a small number of reports" of the "Gem 65 Eight-in-one Multicookers" overheating.

The company says that can result in "localized melting damage to the underside of the product."

Instant Pot says it believes the problem only affects batch-codes 1728, 1730, 1734 and 1746.

The 4-digit batch-code is at the bottom right of the silver label on the underside of the product.

Instant Pot has not yet issued a recall, but says it's "working cooperatively with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission."

The company says it will be providing more information about how to receive a replacement product.

In the meantime, consumers with the affected models should stop using them immediately.