Interest in Korean culture grows at institute in Iowa City

For some, this year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has been a looking glass into South Korean culture. But others are quite familiar.

K-culture is a phenomenon peaking interest among some Americans. Korean bands and Korean dramas are more accessible now thanks to the internet. A professor in Iowa City says this has helped increase interest in classes he teaches, both for the university and a South Korea government-funded institute.

Professor Sang-Seok Yoon has taught Korean for more than 10 years. For the past six years, he's been with the King Sejong Institute at the University of Iowa. The institute allows people from the community the opportunity to take Korean language and culture courses.

He says as more Korean music groups gain popularity, interest in learning more about the language and culture has drastically changed.

“It [was] really difficult to attract students,” Professor Yoon said of class sizes from ten years ago.

“But recently more and more just American students are interested in Korean music, and Korean drama and movies, so you know, that made our program really big,” Yoon said of classes sizes in 2018.

He says his classes now average between 120 and 150 students. Yoon believes one of the biggest influences of K-culture in the United States was the popularity of the song ‘Gangnam Style,’ by Korean artist, Psy.

“That was 2012 and that was one of the turning points of introducing Korea to the world,” Yoon said.

Since then, the momentum has continued. And K-pop groups continue to find popularity outside of Korea.

“Psy, and BTS, and Big Bang and other hip-hop group, K-pop groups,” Yoon said.

It is a 180 compared to Yoon’s time at the University of Minnesota about ten years ago.

“At that time, when I showed my students this kind of music shows they were not very interested, and they even laughed when I let them listen to the Korean like hip-hop songs,” he laughed.

Nowadays though, his students know more about Korean music groups than he does.

“My students are very knowledgeable and I have a daughter, a 17-year-old daughter, and I’m always asking her you know who are most popular,” Yoon said.

But he says there is so much more to Korean language and culture than can be learned by consuming K-pop or K-dramas without any instruction.

“Korean lifestyles, Korean language and everything is totally different from what they have here,” Yoon said.

One example of this is the Korean system of addressing people politely and with due respect.

“Korean has this thing called honorific system, so when you talk to your friend and you talk to your professor you should use different verb forms, verb or adjective forms,” Yoon said.

The same is true when it comes to greetings.

“When you great your teacher you have to bow,” Yoon said.

It is something he says American students have some trouble grasping.

“My students they just wave [their] hands to me, hello,” Yoon explained. “ And I, you know, greet back to them and I say hello [and bow] so I show them how Koreans behave.”

Yoon encourages all of his students with an interest in Korean culture to study abroad or simply visit South Korea to really broaden their world perspective.

“Especially students in the Midwest from small towns in Iowa,” Yoon said. “They do not know a lot about out of the United States.”

*This is part one of a three-part series on Korean language, culture and the Olympics’ influence on the country. Tune into KWQC-TV6 news at six for parts two and three, Thursday and Friday.

