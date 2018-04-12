Interesting weather into the Weekend

A challenging and changing forecast through the upcoming weekend. Thursday night we'll eventually see some showers and a few thunderstorms

develop, especially in the northern QCA. Friday, with a front cutting the area in half, northern areas could see persistent rain through much of Friday with southern areas

seeing more dry hours. Areas south and west of the Metro QC will have the warmest temperatures and the higher likelihood of stronger storms later

in the afternoon and through the evening. The most likely kind of storms will be those that produce hail and potentially damaging wind as they move into the area from the west

later in the afternoon and even through the late evening hours. Depending on where the most risk ultimately lies, dependent on the Storm Prediction Center's Friday severe weather outlook, we might issue a FIRST ALERT DAY for

Friday. Saturday we'll see showery weather and highs only in the 50s, at best, and as we get into Sunday a rain/snow mix that will eventually turn to all

wet snow will move through the QCA. This could mean some light accumulations on grassy areas, but warm roads will only get wet. Friday and

Sunday will also be fairly windy days.

