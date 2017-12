Morning commuters may want to add a couple of minutes to their morning commutes as there is a backup on the I-74 Bridge Illinois bound.

I-74 Eastbound has an intermittent lane closure that will last until Friday, Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. Work on the lane will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the week.

The intermittent lane closure is due to a nighttime construction work on the lane.

There is a width limit in effect, with a width limit of 11'0".