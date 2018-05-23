International Farmers discuss the challenges they face in Agriculture

The great outdoors is a farmer's natural habitat, and farmers from all over the world were in the Quad Cities touring today. 40 people from 14 different countries toured John Deere and Cinnamon Ridge farm to get a feel for American farming.

This tour was a part of a Global Farming Training course, which allows each of these farmers to learn new techniques. The course consisted of sharing ideas, which range from growing crops, water, soil and all of the things that surround our farming world. For Patience Koku, a farmer from Nigeria, she says it's the differences in the farming world that stood out.

"Farming is basically the same everywhere, you need to be very resilient to be able to get what you have," said Koku.

But the biggest difference and challenge for her is technology.

Which also makes it difficult to crop certain items like corn, she says what she wants to be able to do for Nigeria is get more genetically modified crops planted, which will allow more crops to be produced at a quicker rate.

"In America, you are at a point where you have a surplus enough to export, we are at a surplus where we need to get to a point where we can feed ourselves," said Koku.

It'll be a process, but Koku says she plans to implement new ideas, and campaign for better technology to create a better environment for her country.

"It's still a far cry from where we are from, but we'll get there," she said.

On Friday, May 25th, other farmers from around the world will join the conversation at the global farmer's panel to discuss the challenges they're facing. The meeting will be held at 9:30 at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island.