Internet swoons over Florida police officers

A group of Gainesville, Florida, police officers took the Internet by storm

after posting pictures of themselves helping in the community after

Hurricane Irma.

The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):



4:45 p.m.



A hurricane cleanup crew working near a waterfront hotel in Miami has found a dead body under a pile of seaweed.



Miami police spokesman Rene Pimentel says the unidentified white man's naked body was found Thursday afternoon near The Mutiny Hotel in the city's Coconut Grove neighborhood.



Pimentel says a medical examiner will have to determine a cause of death, but there were no obvious signs of foul play. It wasn't clear if the man's death was related to Hurricane Irma.



___



4:40 p.m.



Millions in Florida remain without power but the lights are continuing to come on across the state.



Florida officials and utilities report Thursday afternoon that 2.31 million homes and businesses are still without power. The total number of people who remain without electricity at those homes and business is larger.



In the immediate aftermath of the storm, roughly 65 percent of all homes and businesses in the state were in the dark. That has dropped to 22 percent.



Florida Power & Light, the state's largest utility, has said it plans to have east coast customers restored by Sunday. But FPL said it will take until Sept. 22 to restore power to the battered areas in southwest Florida.



___



4:10 p.m.



President Donald Trump says he's planning to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which were both badly damaged by Hurricane Irma.



Trump told reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One that he'll be making the trip "at the end of next week or the following week."



Trump spent the day surveying flood damage and visiting with storm victims in Florida.



He's also been to Texas twice after Hurricane Harvey.