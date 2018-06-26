Interstate rest areas in Iowa could gradually shut down

An Iowa Transportation Department plan would gradually close 11 interstate rest areas and all 16 parking-only sites over several years.

Officials say the plan could save the state about $30 million over two decades while reflecting travel trends.

The department is looking at providing additional truck parking at remaining rest areas, at truck weigh stations or other sites.

Work on the plan has been ongoing since 2012. Each rest area has been ranked and evaluated on a variety of criteria, including usage and age. The draft plan would eventually go before the Iowa Transportation Commission.

The public can comment on the plan on a state website until September 2019.