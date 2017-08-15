TV6 interviews Mediacom representative about services to the Quad Cities

Q) We've received mixed reactions about the company from our viewers. Some report having very poor service. What improvements will be made, what do you say to a viewer who says, 'hey, I'm thinking about canceling on you guys because of bad service"?

A) There's a few answers, the question of are they getting the product that they want? And do they have access to the internet everywhere they go? Do they have access to video content? I think by improving the product we improve the customer experience but we have to do all the other things better than we've done before which is taking care of the local network and treating the customers like we'd want to be treated when we call in for service.

Q) In one or two sentences, what are some of the improvements customers will seeing on their end?

A) So on the product side, we have the one gig launch, so that's been huge. We have a number of things coming on the video side. A while back we launched the TiVo product and that was big with customers and we have additional apps for that solution. We just launched support for 4K video on that platform. There's a new, more graphical interface coming and voice-remote. It will search for shows and program your set -top box just by speaking into your remote.

Q) How do those changes fix those problems?

A) The principle thing we did, we built our own fiber into multiple carrier hotels in Chicago, St. Louis, New York, Phoenix,etc. and we put enough capacity into the network that we can take all the peak traffic at various times of the day and we can take it to either Chicago or St. Louis or another of those locations. We have an array of different backbone locations, so if one of those locations have a problem, we have complete redundancy. If the carriers have a problem, they have complete redundancy. In addition, almost 80% of that traffic that people think of as Internet traffic actually doesn't go over the Internet through Mediacom, we have direct pairing agreements with Google, Facebook, Netflix. That improves reliability.

Q) Some of our viewers are saying that their service is out on a daily basis, that they've called [Mediacom] and they haven't gotten a response or reimbursement.

A) I'd have to look at the individual cases, obviously when a customer calls us and reports an outage it's presumably a local issue. It's something to their house or something close to their house. We're not having anything close to daily outages on the whole network. We have five plus nines in the regional and national network. Those are individual block and tackle, those are customers and we need to make sure when they call, our customer service reps take in their information, make sure they get the techs out to their home and solve the problem.

Q) In our area, why so many? Why do customers in our area have so many complaints?

A) I don't know that they do, when we do customer interviews we tend to find that customers remember issues they've had from many years ago and they equate that, somebody says hey look I had an issue and their neighbor says me too, and one may have happened a year ago and another five years ago. Statistically, we don't see chronic issues that get picked up by people writing stories.

Q) A lot of the times, customers have issues and they want you to come out and fix it, but that wait time can often be two to three weeks. Why does it take so long to fix the problem, especially when it seems like a lot of people are having issues?

A) The average time it takes to come out and do a service calls is three to four days, not two to three weeks. A lot of the times it is two to three weeks because of the coordination with the customer to solve the problem. It's not just about when we're available, it's also when the customer is available and can let us into the home to look at the problem. Most of the time when we see ones that are two to three weeks its coordination. I understand that customers can be busy as well and we try to work through that. We did add evening hours, we did add weekend hours to try to make ourselves more flexible to come when customers can be home, but that's usually what happens when there's a two to three week wait.

Q) Do you think internal changes need to be made as far as customer service representatives go?

A) I don't think so? We try hard to be selective when we hire and train our folks. We try to answer calls with staff that are principally staffed or local. We have a call center here in the Quad Cities area, we have a big call center in Chilicothe, Illinois, which is nearby. We think that that provides better customer service when people are more of their neighbor than somebody from far away.

Q) As far as expense goes, many feel that it is too expensive and that when their service doesn't work, they're not reimbursed.

A) It's two different issues. First, if a customer is not getting the service that they want, then any price we're going to charge is not going to seem appropriate for the service they're paying for and we need to get that fixed. When the service does work, I think you can compare our prices to much larger cable companies in metropolitan cities and find very similar prices. The challenge we have is it is simply more expensive to provide services in rural markets where there is less density and a lot of the fundamental costs that are in the Internet business and the video business are even more challenging for rural market cable companies. On one hand, I think folks in rural areas are used to paying a little less if they live in a more rural market as opposed to a downtown Chicago or New York City, but from a cost perspective, its the opposite. We're challenged with that, we struggle with that, to try to provide a reasonable service and a quality service for the proice we need to charge to cover our costs.

Q) What needs to be done to retain these customers?

A) It's usually the most basic things. We need to treat the customers with respect and we need to solve the problems when we do.

Q) Do you believe the service has maybe lagged in the last couple of years?

A) No, actually. Based on both our services with customers and we've also had JD Powers come in and do reports. We've had Consumers Reports in and they did reports, and our numbers have been improving dramatically. According to JD Power's numbers, we've been growing faster than any other cable company in customer satisfaction score. They're definitely going in the right direction here and they've definitely improved in the last two years, but we certainly agree that there is room to grow and work to continue doing.

Q) Were changes driven by complaints?

A) I think some of it is because of complaints or some of it is look, I think there's an evaluation of the amount of money that goes into providing and improving the customer service and the owner of our company has wanted to invest more money into the business and to improve the service and quality. But we're not unaware that there are some third-party reports that have put us at the lower end and we know we can do better, so we're working on that.