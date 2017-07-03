Investigation closes Mississippi River in Dubuque

An investigation on the Mississippi River has caused officials to close the river to all traffic until further notice. On Monday morning, July 3, 2017, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office made the announcement.

The sheriff's office says the East Dubuque Fire Department is conducting an investigation on the Mississippi River, causing the river to be closed from the train bridge to the Julien Dubuque Bridge until further notice.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.