Investigation into suspicious white van outside Rock Falls, Illinois

Augest Ann left her friend's home in Erie early Tuesday morning, heading home to Rock Falls. When she turned off of I-88 headed towards Lyndon/Prophetstown a white van began following her.

Ann pulled over on the side of the road, thinking that the van was a police car. The van pulled up next to her and parked, and she knew something was wrong. "At first it didn't really hit me with fear because I was like just go pass me," she said. "After that I started getting a sickening feeling."

He began following her and trying to box her in. Ann said he'd get extremely close and flash his brights at her, trying to get her to pull over. "It started to get scary when I turned towards Prophetstown and he also got in the turning lane to go towards Prophetstown," she said. "So I pulled my car back onto Moline Road and then he pulled his vehicle back onto Moline Road. We were heading through Lyndon and he was playing cat mouse with me. He was slowing down speeding up - slowing down speeding up."

Ann called 9-1-1 and dispatchers talked her through the incident, telling her to drive towards the Rock Falls Police Department. Once she reached the 4-way stop with K's Korners on it she noticed blue and red lights flashing in the distance. "Thank God there was an ambulance coming at me cause it was enough to scare him off." Ann said that the van instantly blew a stop sign and turned around.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Department said this is an ongoing investigation, but there was a report filed on the incident. The van is reported to be white with what Ann says tinted windows. She didn't catch the license plate numbers, but the back side of the van has chipping paint. If you have any information call the Whiteside County Police Department immediately.

Ann finished by saying, "If this happens then you need to report it because there's people out there that think this is a hoax and it's not a hoax. It's very much alive and very much real."