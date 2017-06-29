Investigation launched after off-duty Illinois officer holds down teen

An off-duty police officer in a Chicago suburb is caught on camera holding down a teen he said trespassed on his property.

It's unclear what happened before the video began recording, but NBC reports it started with a fight between dozens of teenagers. The off-duty officer says he found a backpack on his property which contained a realistic-looking B-B gun. The officer also says he found a teenager on his property, bleeding from the face, who said he had been beaten up by several teenagers.

The off-duty officer says a teenager then approached the two and both teens started to leave. The officer told them to wait for the police. When they refused to stay, he held down the teen until police arrived.

The off-duty is not facing any charges; however, the Lansing Police Department has begun an investigation into the incident.