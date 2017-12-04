Iowa City VA Hospital hired doctor with past malpractice lawsuits

A former Iowa Veterans Affairs hospital doctor was hired despite having multiple lawsuits of malpractice against him.

TV-6 is investigating the allegations after a USA Today report says multiple VA hospitals across the country went against hiring standards and hired doctors despite claims of substandard care.

That includes the Iowa City VA Hospital.

The Iowa City VA Hospital's Public Affairs Officer confirmed with TV-6 that Dr. John Henry Schneider was employed at the Iowa City VA Hospital in late April. He resigned in lieu of termination November 29th.

The USA Today report shows Dr. Schneider originally practiced in Montana, then in Wyoming, where his license was revoked in 2014 after a patient died. He then was hired in Iowa City at the VA Hospital, even though he disclosed that his license was revoked in Wyoming and that he had multiple malpractice lawsuits against him.

TV-6 reached out to the Veterans Affairs Department in Washington. Press secretary Curt Cashour says Dr. Schneider's hiring went against VA standards.

Cashour says the VA is also looking into whether other doctors across the country were hired in this same manner. He says if they find any, they will be promptly removed.

TV-6 also reached out to Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) on this investigation. In return, both her and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent TV-6 a press release. You can read that release in full in the links section of this article.

