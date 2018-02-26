Investigative reporter and girlfriend fatally shot in Slovakia

Slovakia's top police officer says an investigative reporter has been shot dead in his home together with his girlfriend.

Tibor Gaspar says Jan Kuciak and his partner were found dead on Sunday evening in their house in the town of Velka Maca, east of the capital, Bratislava.

Police went to the house at the request of a worried family member.

Gaspar says the killings "likely have something to do with his investigative activities."

He added that Slovakia "has never faced such an unprecedented attack on a journalist."

The 27-year-old Kuciak was working for Aktualne.sk news website. He focused mainly on tax evasion stories.