Investigators discover dead body in rural Lee County

Law enforcement are investigating a dead body found in rural Lee County.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, it was the body of a white female in her early to mid-20's.

Investigators are aware of the Mollie Tibbetts investigation and say they have no reason to believe it is her. The Iowa Department of Public Safety tells TV6 they have determined the identity of the young woman, but will not release that information at this time.

No word on where the woman was found or a possible cause of death at this time.