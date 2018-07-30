Investigators looking into heat-related death of K9 Labrador in South Carolina

A South Carolina police dog that suffered a heat-related injury last week died over the weekend.

The Columbia Police Department announced the death of 2-year-old K9 Officer, Turbo.

Investigators are investigating how the yellow Labrador retriever was injured Thursday. He died Saturday as a result of his injuries.

They will determine whether any policies or procedures were violated.

Turbo had been with the Columbia Police Department for about 7 months.

He was trained in explosive detection and assigned to a Master Police Officer.