Investigators looking into heat-related death of K9 Labrador in South Carolina

(NBC) - A South Carolina police dog that suffered a heat-related injury last week died over the weekend.
The Columbia Police Department announced the death of 2-year-old K9 Officer, Turbo.
Investigators are investigating how the yellow Labrador retriever was injured Thursday. He died Saturday as a result of his injuries.
They will determine whether any policies or procedures were violated.
Turbo had been with the Columbia Police Department for about 7 months.
He was trained in explosive detection and assigned to a Master Police Officer.