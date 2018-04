Investigators are looking into what caused an Air Force Thunderbirds pilot to crash his F-16 at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Military officials say the pilot was involved in routine training when the jet went down around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4.

His name has not yet been released.

This is the fourth incident involving a U.S. military craft within roughly 24 hours.

One of the others was a crash at a facility in El Centro, California where four people died.