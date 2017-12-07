Investigators say Davenport woman stole over $35K from prisoner's grandmother

A woman was arrested after investigators say she stole money from woman whose grandson is in prison. According to police records, 30-year-old Audrey Elaine Slyter pretended to be an employee of a law firm representing the victim's grandson who was incarcerated. The report says the ongoing criminal activity took place from February 14, 2017 through June 23, 2017.

According to the police report, Slyter, along with other co-defendants, obtained 20 checks that totaled $35,875.87. The money was believed to be used for the victim's grandsons attorney fees and other fees associated with his incarceration.

Police say Slyter was not a member of any law firm and none of the funds obtained from the victim were used for the victim's grandson.

Slyter was arrested on Wednesday, December 6 on the charges of conspiracy, ongoing criminal theft and first degree theft.

