Investigators seek “happiest fugitive” in Macomb, IL

A smiling fugitive out of McDonough County, Illinois has people scratching their heads.

Samantha E. McLeish, 29, is featured as this week’s “Fugitive of the Week” on the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers (MACS) Facebook page.

McLeish, who is wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office for possession of a controlled substance, appears smiling, put-together, and remarkably relaxed in her booking photo.

“Happiest fugitive I ever saw,” John Geisendorfer commented on the MACS Facebook post.

“Is this real,” Stephanie Davis-Campbell wonders.

“Looks like they gave her time to apply lipgloss and blush for her mugshot,” commented LeAnn Clinton, who adds she thought the photo was fake because it appears to resemble something from the TV show Law and Order.

The photo and charge against McLeish are real, and as of Thursday morning investigators are still looking for her.