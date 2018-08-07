Iowa 16-year-old disappeared four months ago

Jake Wilson disappeared four months ago today.

The 16-year-old was last seen on April 7 in La Porte City, a small town of 2,200 people in eastern Iowa.

At the time he went missing, Jake was reported to have been going on a walk to a nearby creek.

The initial search effort for him was massive as hundreds of volunteers marched for miles in cold and mud covering a ten-mile radius from town.

Jake weighs 135 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Family members say he is on the autistic spectrum.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).