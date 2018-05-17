Iowa American Water Quality Reports Now Available Online

Iowa American Water announced today that the company’s annual water quality reports are now available to customers online at its company web site -- www.iowaamwater.com.

Again this year, the information in the reports confirms that Iowa American Water has met or surpassed all standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which are enforced by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The annual report is a performance measure of the quality of water supplied by Iowa American Water against the compliance standards established by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It describes local drinking water sources, testing conducted on the water, substances detected, and the levels of those substances. The report includes water quality date for the year ending December 31, 2017.

