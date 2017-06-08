Iowa American Water acquires Blue Grass's water system

Iowa American Water announced on Thursday the official purchase of Blue Grass's water system for $1.3 million. Out of 1,600 Blue Grass residents, 650 are now Iowa American Water customers.

According to a press release from Iowa American Water, a majority of voters supported the sale of their water system to Iowa American Water in a special election referendum in 2016.

Iowa American Water said that the existing meter reading equipment and billing systems are compatible their equipment, so Blue Grass residents will be able to keep the existing meters. Customers can expect their first bill from Iowa American Water in the last week of June.

Blue Grass customers can now contact the company with any questions or requests at 1-866-641-2108.