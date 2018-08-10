Iowa American Water reports water main break in Clinton

Iowa American Water is reporting a large water main break in the Clinton service area that is currently causing a water service interruption and/or low water pressure for some of their Clinton customers.

The break is located at the corner of 5th Avenue South and Third Street in Clinton. Water company crews are currently operating valves to isolate the main break and minimize the number of customers impacted.

Iowa American Water regrets the inconvenience this emergency repair work is causing some of our customers and thanks them for their patience and understanding.

The crew is working as quickly and safely as possible to get water service restored to those impacted. It typically it takes 4-6 hours to do emergency repairs on a water main depending on how extensive the repairs are that need to be made.