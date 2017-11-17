Iowa American Water warning customers of possible scam

Iowa American Water issued an advisory warning to customers on Thursday, Nov. 16 to be wary of callers posing as Iowa American Water employees. The employees may try to gain access to customers' homes.

A customer in Bettendorf contacted the water company to alert them of someone who impersonated an employee, requesting access to their home. The customer denied the individual access because they did not have an appointment scheduled, and the individual did not have an identification badge.

"For the safety of our customers, we are issuing this alert," Director of Operations for Iowa American Water Mary Jane Midgett said in a press release. "Customers are always encouraged to contact our customer service center at 1-866-641-2108 if they are unsure of the identity of someone who comes to their home as a representative of Iowa American Water."

Iowa American Water has released recommendations for steps customers can take to ensure their safety.

- Stop and think: Are you expecting anyone to come to your home? Iowa American Water does not typically send a service worker to your home unannounced.

- All Iowa American Water employees have company-issued photo ID cards to verify their employment.

- Iowa American employees do not request entry to your home after dark unless it is an emergency call requested by the customer or an appointment for service work that has been scheduled in advance by the customer.

- If in doubt, you should always contact the water company for employee verification or contact the local police department.

- Iowa American Water advises customers to never admit a person into their home if they are doubtful of that person's identity.

"There is no need to feel uneasy about making someone wait outside while you confirm that person is a legitimate utility worker," Midgett said. "Iowa American Water employees care about customers' safety, and our employees don't mind the wait. We believe it's worth the peace of mind for our customers."