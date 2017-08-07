Iowa Army National Guard holding neighborhood meeting on new readiness center

The Iowa Army National Guard is set to hold a neighborhood meeting in Davenport next Thursday, August 10.

The National Guard is proposing that a 37-acre site, northwest of the intersection of Kimberly Rd. and Wisconsin Ave., be rezoned and used for a new readiness center.

At the meeting, the National Guard is hoping to gather concerns from residents and introduce them to the proposed project.

The meeting will be held at the Fairmount Branch Library (3000 N. Fairmount St.) at 6 p.m.