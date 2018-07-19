Iowa Attorney General joins national effort to stop veterans charity fraud

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has joined the Federal Trade Commission and officials from every state in a nationwide initiative to stop veterans-related charity fraud.

The initiative is called Operation Donate with Honor, and it will involve both enforcement actions and an education campaign to help consumers differentiate between fraudulent and legitimate charities.

“Most charities live up to their fundraising promises, but a few attract donations by using carefully crafted mailings intended to mislead donors, particularly older Iowans,” Miller said. “As a result, they harm not only the donors, but also the many legitimate charities engaged in important and vital work on behalf of veterans and service members.”

The group announced more than 100 actions against charities, fundraisers and individuals.

The group's national education campaign is intended to help potential donors identify deceptive and fraudulent solicitations.

Attorney General Miller gave a list of advice for potential donors:



Ask for the charity's name, website and pysical location.



Ask how much of the donation will go to the charity you're hoping to support.



Check to see if the non-profit organization is registered with the Iowa Secretary of State.



Search the charity's name online with the word "scam" or "complaint," to see what people are saying about it.



Find the charity's ratings at the Wise Givign Alliance, Charity Watch, or Charity Navigator



Never pay with cash, a gift card, or by wiring money.



The safest option for security and tax purposes is to pay by credit card



Additionally, the FTC made a video with tips on how to research charities and give wisely to veteran organizations. -

You can find more tips on the Iowa Attorney General Office's website.

For more information, or to report a scam email: consumer@ag.iowa.gov or call 888-777-4590.