IA Attorney General's Office recommends credit freeze following UnityPoint breach

Did you get one? In the last week, eastern Iowans have been receiving letters from UnityPoint Health informing patients of a recent hack that may have compromised their personal information.

If you did get a letter, you're not alone. The computer attack affected nearly one-million Iowans or about a third of the state.

UnityPoint officials made the breach public July 30th, saying hackers broke into the company's email system and might have grabbed current and former patient records.

"We are sorry to inform you of an incident that impacts you and your information," read the letter to patients. "Our investigation indicates that some of your information was contained in one or more of the compromised email accounts."

Melissa Dugger, of Marion, was one of those 1.4 million across the country that may have had personal data compromised during the UnityPoint breach. For most, it was addresses, dates of birth and medical records.

But, unfortunately for Dugger, she's in a subset that may have also had Social Security Numbers snatched.

"It's frustrating,” Dugger said. “Unlike credit card information being stolen, medical information can't be changed. They pretty much have your life."

In the letters, UnityPoint told victims they don't know of any fraud that's happened following the breach. Hospital officials suspect hackers were after payroll and vendor payment information, not looking for patient files.

Even so, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office is warning patients to take precautions. Especially those like Dugger, who had Social Security Numbers exposed.

"People should just be a lot more careful," Iowa Deputy Attorney General Nathan Blake said in a phone interview, Friday. "We've heard stories where people start getting billed for medical services they have never even had."

While Blake said his office also doesn't know of any specific fraud related to the case, he recommended those with compromised Social Security information freeze credit and or monitor it.

UnityPoint is offering a credit monitoring service to those with compromised numbers for free. Dugger is taking advantage, but all in all, said she understands these types of breaches can happen in the modern era.

While many found themselves focusing frustration over the breach on UnityPoint, Dugger said she isn’t blaming the business, but the hackers.

"This could happen to anybody," Dugger said. "It's human error. Anybody can open up an email and click something."

Some of the things UnityPoint is doing to ensure this type of thing doesn't happen again;

- Resetting passwords for all compromised accounts.

- Conducting mandatory education for employees to avoid phishing emails.

- Adding tech to identify suspicious external emails.

- Implementing multi-factor authentication which requires users to go through multiple steps to verify their identity in order to access systems.

