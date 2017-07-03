Baby suffers burns, fractures in Iowa fireworks explosion

A four-week-old baby and her mother suffered burns and serious injuries when fireworks exploded on them during an illegal Iowa show.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Margaret Limkemann and her baby were injured when fireworks launched sideways instead of upward at a party Saturday in Swisher.

The projectile struck Margaret and exploded, catching fire. The mother attempted to remove the baby from her lap, tossing her onto a blanket. Both were transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A GoFundMe campaign raising money for the family says the baby suffered a broken femur, fractures and burns. It says Limkemann suffered severe trauma to her legs and needs multiple surgeries.

Property owner Richard Fowler was cited for failure to have a firework permit in violation of county ordinance.

Iowa recently lifted a decades-long ban on fireworks sales.

