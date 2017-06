One Iowa man is remembering Batman actor Adam West.

Robert Young-Webber's garage in Cedar Falls is a real-life bat cave.

The walls are stocked with Batman memorabilia, and the crown jewel is Richard's very own Batmobile.

Young-Webber says he met Adam West while showing his Batmobile at events around the US.

Robert says he's had the Batmobile for nearly six years now and shows it at various comic cons about once a year.