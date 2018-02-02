Iowa Board of Education wraps up audit in Davenport

A special review of the Special Education program ended Thursday, February 1. According to a report from Patti Pace-Tracy, Director of Special Education in Davenport, the Iowa Department of Education conducted the review for several reasons that came up during a desk audit.

Davenport's percentage of students with disabilities placed in restrictive settings is among the highest in the state.

In a review of IEPs, they noted concerns about individualization and predetermination of services, particularly for students with behavior needs.

In reviewing IEPs, the noted concerns about removals, including suspension and expulsions.

Davenport Schools also reported the largest increase in special education expenditures in the state from fiscal year 2016 to 2017.

The visit, scheduled for January 30 through February 1, was from a team of seven to 10 members of the Department of Education. It consisted of a file review of district documents; including equity, HR, special education, board reoprts, policy manuals, course handbooks, financial documents, etc.

Interviews were also conducted with special education teachers, general education teachers, paraprofessionals, directors, AEA staff, board members and possibly parents.

There is no timeline for the presentation of results from the audit. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive more information.