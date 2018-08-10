Iowa Cities to hold Joint Committee to Discuss MetroNet Fiber

The City Councils and Mayors of Davenport and Bettendorf will meet in a special Committee of the Whole on Monday, August 13, 2018 to discuss a potential regional development agreement with MetroNet Fiber to bring fiber-to-the-premise broadband network to Davenport and Bettendorf.

High-speed broadband fiber networks offer faster internet speeds and improved reliability for residential and business customers.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, Bettendorf.

Indiana based MetroNet is a cable, phone, and internet provider that is looking to make its first expansion into Iowa with this regional development agreement. The company currently provides telecommunication services in other states including Indiana and Illinois. The development agreement under consideration is not exclusive to any single provider and opens the door to increased service options for telecommunication services in both communities.

As a dual-community project, MetroNet is proposing to fully construct its network in both cities within three years. This schedule includes multiple notifications and updates to customers as they move through local neighborhoods. In return for full community builds, both cities will rebate their portions of city-specific property taxes received from the fiber infrastructure for a 20-year period.

In Davenport and Bettendorf, the development of a high-speed fiber network is the result of several years of analysis and research to increase competition and fiber offerings in the Quad Cities. This privately-owned and operated fiber utility offers gigabit-level internet speeds while posing no risk to Davenport or Bettendorf taxpayers.

