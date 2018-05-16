Iowa City, Dubuque on list of "drunkest' cities

Iowa City and Dubuque are among three cities in Iowa on a list of the drunkest in America.

USA Today published the list based on several factors including binge drinking rates, alcohol-related fatal crashes and the number of bars per capita.

Iowa City ranked 13th on the list, the highest ranked city in Iowa. The article notes the high concentration of bars and restaurants (229 per 100,000 people) and 23.1% binge drinking rate from the Centers for Disease Control.

Dubuque ranked just behind Iowa City at 14th on the list. Alcohol-related crashes was a big reason why with 40% of fatal crashes in Dubuque having alcohol has a factor, compared to the 30% rate nationally. Dubuque also had a high binge drinking rate of 23%.

Ames was the other city in Iowa listed, coming in at 19. Wisconsin cities held the top four spots on the list with Green Bay at number 1 followed by Eau Claire, Appleton and Madison.

No Iowa cities made the list of "driest" cities in America, which was topped by Provo-Orem in Utah.