Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire in apartment building

At 1:10 a.m. on Monday, September 11th, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to 1053 Cross Park Avenue for a report of a fire inside an apartment building. The first firefighters to arrive found smoke coming from a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control while simultaneously assisting residents out of the building. Nineteen firefighters were on the scene for approximately one hour. Damage to the apartment is estimated to be $25,000.

The Iowa City Fire Department was assisted at this emergency by the Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the ICFD Fire Marshal.

