Iowa City Police ask for help to locate missing woman

Police are looking for help to locate a missing woman. According to police, 27-year-old Kelsey Hoffman walked away from her home on the east side of Iowa City around 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017.

Hoffman is described as white, approximately 5'4" tall, 220lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, blue or purple shorts, and tennis shoes.

Police say Hoffman suffers from hearing loss and wears hearing aids in both ears. She didn't take any belongings with her and didn't tell anyone where she was going.

Police say if you see someone matching this description, do not approach, but contact police for assistance.