Iowa City Police investigate armed robbery

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery that happened at 8:48 p.m. on March 6.

Iowa City Police responded to the report at 2601 Highway 6 East and spoke with a victim.

The victim said he was walking in an open field nearby when he was approached by two men.

The victim said he was tackled and one of the suspects showed a knife. The other person hit the victim on the head with a bottle.

The victim said the men took items from the victim before leaving the area.

The victim said one of the suspects was a white male and the other was a black male.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at iccrimestoppers.org/ or 358-TIPS (8477). All