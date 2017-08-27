Iowa City Police investigate pedestrian mall shooting

Iowa City police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday, August 27th. Officials say it happened in the Pedestrian Mall around 1:29 a.m.

Officers patrolling the pedestrian mall heard shots fired in the area of College St. and Dubuque St. Responding officers discovered three shooting victims at various locations around that area. All three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Several law enforcement agencies from the surrounding areas assisted in securing the scene and controlling crowds. A number of individuals in the area were transported to the Iowa City Police Department and are being interviewed to determine what, if any, role they had in the incident.

The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert due to the proximity of the scene in relation to the campus. The names and conditions of the victims, ages 22, 26, and 27, are not being released at this time. Due to the large volume of inquiries from parents, Iowa City officers confirmed the victims are not University of Iowa students.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).