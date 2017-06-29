Iowa City Police seeks person of interest in death of cab driver

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the death of Ricky Lillie.

Lillie, a cab driver for Yellow Cab, was found dead in his vehicle in the 500 block of Ernest St. before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police released the 911 audio in this case. Anyone with information regarding this person's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800 or Investigator Smithey directly at 319-778-3806, or Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at 319-358-TIPS.

