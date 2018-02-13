Iowa City man who asked customer if he was a terrorist gets probation

An Iowa City business owner accused of repeatedly asking a customer if he was a Muslim and a terrorist has been sentenced to probation.

Court records say Chad Cermak entered an Alford plea Monday to a misdemeanor charge of harassment. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state likely can prove the charge.

A court document says Cermak will receive a deferred judgment and serve six months of probation. Under a deferred judgment, records of his conviction will be expunged if he completes the terms of his probation.

Cermak was arrested after a person complained to authorities that he went Jan. 8 to Cermak Automotive, where Cermak repeatedly asked if he was a Muslim, a terrorist, a suicide bomber and other questions.