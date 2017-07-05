Iowa City Police investigate armed home invasion

Iowa City Police are investigating an early morning home invasion.

Police say it happened on July 5, 2017, at 3:16 a.m. in the 1200 block of Laura Dr. The victim reported that a taller black male wearing a tank top and blue hat tried to force his way into the victim’s residence, and during the struggle displayed a handgun.

The victim was able to lock himself in a room and call the police. The suspect eventually left in an unknown vehicle. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect/s.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.