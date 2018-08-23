Iowa City police investigate reports of suspicious man

Police in Iowa City are investigating after receiving two reports of a suspicious man watching women.

Police say on Tuesday, Aug. 21 they received two separate reports of a man watching women in residential areas. Police also say the reports said the man was committing lewd acts.

The first report happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Ronalds Street where a woman said she saw a man outside of a red pickup truck. She said he was parked in the back alley and was watching her while she was outside of her home. She told police she then saw the man commit a lewd act. She secured herself in her home and called police but police say he left the area prior to their arrival.

The second report came at 9:45 p.m. where a woman described a similar description acting suspiciously in the 1000 block of East College Street. She told police the man was watching people while possibly performing a lewd act. Police investigated the area but could not locate the man.

The suspect, both times, was described as an African American man. The incident at Ronalds Street was described wearing a gray shirt and sunglasses. The incident at College Street was reported as a man who was tall, thin and shirtless.

Police have continued to conduct extra patrols in these areas and the Iowa City Police Department’s Investigations Division will be following up on any further information.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

The Iowa City Police Department would like to remind all citizens to practice personal safety and report any suspicious activity. Further information on personal safety can be obtained from the Iowa City Police Crime Prevention Office at 319-356-5273 or by emailing to community-relations@iowa-city.org.