All-American wrestler shot in knee

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- The University of Iowa athletics confirms Stoll is a wrestler at the college.
Iowa City officers responded to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at 4:37 a.m. on June 19 for a report of a gunshot victim.
An investigation found several individuals were at a home on Valley Ave. in Iowa City when a subject shot a firearm, accidentally hitting the victim in the knee.
22-year-old Samuel Paul Stoll of Iowa City is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.