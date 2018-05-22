Iowa City police warn of ATM skimmers

Iowa City police say they have received several reports of illegal transactions on personal bank accounts that could be related to skimming activity.

Skimmers are devices placed directly over an ATM or point-of-purchase card reader slot to illegally record personal data and PIN information as it is entered.

Skimming devices can be placed on ATMs and other machines very quickly and inconspicuously. They allow criminals to obtain personal identification numbers and the encoded data on the magnetic strip of a debit or credit card. Once the skimmer has been placed on a machine, suspects may use a small hidden camera or Bluetooth technology to record the transactions.

These devices have been utilized by criminals for several years, throughout the country, and have been located on many types of credit or debit card machines, such as ATMs and gas pumps.

Skimming devices come in all shapes and sizes. To see what some look like, visit www.fbi.gov/news/stories/atm-skimming.

Iowa City Police urge people to check machines before inserting cards by examining the reader and keypads. Be suspicious if you locate anything that is loose, crooked, or damaged.

Anyone who suspects they have found a skimmer should notify a store or bank manager and report suspicious activity to police.

To report incidents to law enforcement in the Iowa City and Johnson County area, call 319.356.6800.

